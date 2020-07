Amenities

You will feel at home quickly in this gorgeous house. This 4 bed 3 bath has new updates throughout with a two large living areas. Comes with granite in kitchen, all appliances, updated bathrooms, new flooring, a two car garage all and lawn care is included. Close location next to TCU and Westcliff shopping. Looking for a June 1st, 2020 lease.