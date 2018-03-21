All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road

3628 Mountain Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

3628 Mountain Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LOVELY ROANOKE AREA PROPERTY READY TO MOVE INTO: NEW FENCE; WOOD LOOKING HARD SURFACE FLOORING ON MAIN FLOOR; UPSTAIRS NEW CARPET INSTALLED; TILED WET AREAS; and FRESH PAINT. COMES WITH A REFRIGERATOR TOO. A PET IS ALLOWED AT OWNER'S DISCRETION. APP FEE UP TO $50 AND SECURITY DEPOSIT IS SAME AMOUNT AS RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road have any available units?
3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road have?
Some of 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road currently offering any rent specials?
3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road is pet friendly.
Does 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road offer parking?
Yes, 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road offers parking.
Does 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road have a pool?
No, 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road does not have a pool.
Does 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road have accessible units?
No, 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road has units with dishwashers.

