3628 MOUNTAIN RANCH Road

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LOVELY ROANOKE AREA PROPERTY READY TO MOVE INTO: NEW FENCE; WOOD LOOKING HARD SURFACE FLOORING ON MAIN FLOOR; UPSTAIRS NEW CARPET INSTALLED; TILED WET AREAS; and FRESH PAINT. COMES WITH A REFRIGERATOR TOO. A PET IS ALLOWED AT OWNER'S DISCRETION. APP FEE UP TO $50 AND SECURITY DEPOSIT IS SAME AMOUNT AS RENT.