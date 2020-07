Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Ready One Story Home! Clean & spacious 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage with 2 dining & 2 living areas in the N Ft Worth Alliance Area. Bright & Airy Entry opens to living & dining room combo. Fresh neutral paint color with wood floors and ceramic tiles in wet areas. Deep soaking tub & separate shower in Master. Top rated Northwest ISD Walking distance to elementary school within the neighborhood. Ease access to Hwy 35W, 114 and 170