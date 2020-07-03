3617 Lazy River Ranch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is the home for YOU! Enjoy the incredible front porch, looking out to the beautiful community in Lost Creek Ranch, and the updated features throughout. This home is equipped with an amazing open concept, faux wood floors, stainless steel appliances and a two car garage. With 4 bedrooms and a separate office, 2 living rooms and a large den upstairs, this home gives plenty of room for you and your family. Walk in closets in each bedroom giving ample amount of storage and a beautiful backyard. Come see today!