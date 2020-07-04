3616 Silverado Trail

Amenities

garage air conditioning fireplace microwave internet access

Beautiful 2 story home with open dining and kitchen. Spacious rooms. High roof compared to similar properties in the neighborhood that makes the house feel open and inviting. New high efficiency HVAC 21 seer with wifi thermostat and Lennox Harmony zoning system so that the upstairs and downstairs can be set temperature differently and run at different times. Low rent for a house this size.