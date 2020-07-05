All apartments in Fort Worth
3615 Trail Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3615 Trail Lake Drive

3615 Trail Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
4bed/4bath New Build Near TCU - Short term Lease Available through July 2019!

Leased for 2019-2020 School year!

This 2018 new build features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. The unit comes full loaded with all appliances for the kitchen as well as a washer and dryer. Unit is prewired for alarm system at tenant expense.

(RLNE3978308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Trail Lake Drive have any available units?
3615 Trail Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 Trail Lake Drive have?
Some of 3615 Trail Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Trail Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Trail Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Trail Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 Trail Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3615 Trail Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 3615 Trail Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3615 Trail Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 Trail Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Trail Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 3615 Trail Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Trail Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3615 Trail Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Trail Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Trail Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

