Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

3608 Saint Vincent Road

3608 Saint Vincent Road · No Longer Available
Location

3608 Saint Vincent Road, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath house, 2 Car Garage, 1705 Sqr Ft. Granite kitchen, appliances, luxury plank floor, spacious home with open layout, large backyard with patio. Washer Dryer connections, Perfect home in a great neighborhood. Self-Showing available by Rently. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Saint Vincent Road have any available units?
3608 Saint Vincent Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Saint Vincent Road have?
Some of 3608 Saint Vincent Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Saint Vincent Road currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Saint Vincent Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Saint Vincent Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 Saint Vincent Road is pet friendly.
Does 3608 Saint Vincent Road offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Saint Vincent Road offers parking.
Does 3608 Saint Vincent Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Saint Vincent Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Saint Vincent Road have a pool?
No, 3608 Saint Vincent Road does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Saint Vincent Road have accessible units?
No, 3608 Saint Vincent Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Saint Vincent Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Saint Vincent Road has units with dishwashers.

