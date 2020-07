Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming home near TCU campus! This completely renovated home is ready for its new owner. Great open layout with 3 bedrooms and a study all featuring nice laminate flooring. The bathrooms are upgraded with brand new vanities, granite counters, and stunning tile. Beautiful kitchen with new shaker cabinet and granite counters. Ready to entertain check out the brand new deck in the backyard!