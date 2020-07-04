All apartments in Fort Worth
3600 Ernest Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3600 Ernest Court

3600 Ernest Court · No Longer Available
Location

3600 Ernest Court, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Country Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Allen Place in RCC. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage on quiet cul-de-sac. Hardwoods, Adobe tile, hardwoods on the stairs with beautiful tile on the risers. Master suite on the first level and boasts a large and bright bathroom with tons of natural light. Second bedroom and full bath on first level. 2 other bedrooms upstairs share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Kitchen has been updated with BEAUTIFUL granite and is an open concept to the family room and breakfast area. Formal dining and living are perfect for entertaining. Sit and relax on your covered porch in the backyard after a long day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Ernest Court have any available units?
3600 Ernest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Ernest Court have?
Some of 3600 Ernest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Ernest Court currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Ernest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Ernest Court pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Ernest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3600 Ernest Court offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Ernest Court offers parking.
Does 3600 Ernest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Ernest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Ernest Court have a pool?
No, 3600 Ernest Court does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Ernest Court have accessible units?
No, 3600 Ernest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Ernest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Ernest Court has units with dishwashers.

