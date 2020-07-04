3600 Ernest Court

Amenities

Allen Place in RCC. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage on quiet cul-de-sac. Hardwoods, Adobe tile, hardwoods on the stairs with beautiful tile on the risers. Master suite on the first level and boasts a large and bright bathroom with tons of natural light. Second bedroom and full bath on first level. 2 other bedrooms upstairs share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Kitchen has been updated with BEAUTIFUL granite and is an open concept to the family room and breakfast area. Formal dining and living are perfect for entertaining. Sit and relax on your covered porch in the backyard after a long day.