Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

A gorgeous home in a great location. Near award winning schools and community amenities, plus easy access to freeways for daily commute. Interior offers an open concept design, ideal for entertaining and easy family living. Rich, real wood cabinets, SS appliances, gas cook ranch are equipped in the kitchen. Huge master suite with well appointed bath and dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Covered patio and backyard are the perfect venue for grilling out!