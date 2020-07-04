All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3548 Furlong Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Saratoga

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ask agent for quick move-in promotion! A well­-adorned facade welcomes new owners at this seemly two­-story brick Fort Worth home. Inside, the guest­friendly floor plan offers two Master suites, one up and one down, as well as a living area on each floor. Thanksgiving hosts will revel in its open concept kitchen with engineered hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (including gas range and new dishwasher), and breakfast bar. Interior was repainted in August. Accessible by 35W and 820. Located within walking distance of Oliva Italian eatery and just a block from groceries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3548 Furlong Way have any available units?
3548 Furlong Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3548 Furlong Way have?
Some of 3548 Furlong Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3548 Furlong Way currently offering any rent specials?
3548 Furlong Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 Furlong Way pet-friendly?
No, 3548 Furlong Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3548 Furlong Way offer parking?
Yes, 3548 Furlong Way offers parking.
Does 3548 Furlong Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3548 Furlong Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 Furlong Way have a pool?
No, 3548 Furlong Way does not have a pool.
Does 3548 Furlong Way have accessible units?
No, 3548 Furlong Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 Furlong Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3548 Furlong Way has units with dishwashers.

