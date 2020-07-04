3548 Furlong Way

Amenities

Ask agent for quick move-in promotion! A well­-adorned facade welcomes new owners at this seemly two­-story brick Fort Worth home. Inside, the guest­friendly floor plan offers two Master suites, one up and one down, as well as a living area on each floor. Thanksgiving hosts will revel in its open concept kitchen with engineered hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (including gas range and new dishwasher), and breakfast bar. Interior was repainted in August. Accessible by 35W and 820. Located within walking distance of Oliva Italian eatery and just a block from groceries.