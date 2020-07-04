3536 CLUBGATE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym game room parking pool garage

JUST REMODELED! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED! UNBEATABLE VIEWS! Gorgeous Golf Course Estate in Gated Community - Nestled in prestigious CHATEAUS at FOSSIL CREEK with easy access to Downtown Ft. Worth & Alliance. 20 Foot High windows in living room offer spectacular views of 3 holes on the golf course. Protected adjacent greenbelt. Secluded Swimming pool. Master retreat with 2 Fireplaces. Working ELEVATOR. Separate entry Pool House is 5th Bedroom with Pool Bath, Game Room, Exercise Room or Guest Quarters. Just remodeled Kitchen, Bathrooms & New carpet upstairs. Tenants to verify all measurements, schools & ALL information contained herein to their satisfaction PRIOR to submitting an application to lease.