All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3536 CLUBGATE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3536 CLUBGATE Drive
Last updated December 22 2019 at 1:17 PM

3536 CLUBGATE Drive

3536 Clubgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Fairway Bend
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3536 Clubgate Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fairway Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
JUST REMODELED! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED! UNBEATABLE VIEWS! Gorgeous Golf Course Estate in Gated Community - Nestled in prestigious CHATEAUS at FOSSIL CREEK with easy access to Downtown Ft. Worth & Alliance. 20 Foot High windows in living room offer spectacular views of 3 holes on the golf course. Protected adjacent greenbelt. Secluded Swimming pool. Master retreat with 2 Fireplaces. Working ELEVATOR. Separate entry Pool House is 5th Bedroom with Pool Bath, Game Room, Exercise Room or Guest Quarters. Just remodeled Kitchen, Bathrooms & New carpet upstairs. Tenants to verify all measurements, schools & ALL information contained herein to their satisfaction PRIOR to submitting an application to lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 CLUBGATE Drive have any available units?
3536 CLUBGATE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3536 CLUBGATE Drive have?
Some of 3536 CLUBGATE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 CLUBGATE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3536 CLUBGATE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 CLUBGATE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3536 CLUBGATE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3536 CLUBGATE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3536 CLUBGATE Drive offers parking.
Does 3536 CLUBGATE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 CLUBGATE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 CLUBGATE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3536 CLUBGATE Drive has a pool.
Does 3536 CLUBGATE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3536 CLUBGATE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 CLUBGATE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3536 CLUBGATE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University