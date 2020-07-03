All apartments in Fort Worth
3516 Varden St.

3516 Varden Street · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Varden Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3516 Varden St. Available 05/04/19 4 Bedroom with office @ Heritage - Beautiful 1 story home in the very sought after Heritage addition in Keller ISD. This home is open floorpan with great updates, including granite in the kitchen and hardwoods in the common areas. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in addition to a private office/study area. The living area is a big and opens to the formal dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has lots of storage, built in desk and a cozy eat in nook. This community has beautiful walking trails and playgrounds just to mention a couple of the amenities.

(RLNE4781873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Varden St. have any available units?
3516 Varden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3516 Varden St. currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Varden St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Varden St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3516 Varden St. is pet friendly.
Does 3516 Varden St. offer parking?
No, 3516 Varden St. does not offer parking.
Does 3516 Varden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Varden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Varden St. have a pool?
No, 3516 Varden St. does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Varden St. have accessible units?
No, 3516 Varden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Varden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Varden St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 Varden St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 Varden St. does not have units with air conditioning.

