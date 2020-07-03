Amenities

3516 Varden St. Available 05/04/19 4 Bedroom with office @ Heritage - Beautiful 1 story home in the very sought after Heritage addition in Keller ISD. This home is open floorpan with great updates, including granite in the kitchen and hardwoods in the common areas. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in addition to a private office/study area. The living area is a big and opens to the formal dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has lots of storage, built in desk and a cozy eat in nook. This community has beautiful walking trails and playgrounds just to mention a couple of the amenities.



(RLNE4781873)