All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3512 Cripple Creek Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3512 Cripple Creek Trail
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:26 AM

3512 Cripple Creek Trail

3512 Cripple Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3512 Cripple Creek Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient location, 4 bedrooms, open living space, large yard - renovated about 2 years ago with tiles in bathroom and kitchen areas, brand new appliances, laminate floors for living areas and brand new carpet being installed to bedrooms. Located in highly sought after Northwest ISD, and conveniently close to Alta Vista Rd and Alliance Gateway. This property is open plan with plenty of light, master bedroom has 2 big closets. Written Applications only, please use TAR Application Form, Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet deposit is $250 to $300 per pet depending on size. Application Fees can be paid by Zelle, CashApp, Venmo, PayPal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Cripple Creek Trail have any available units?
3512 Cripple Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 Cripple Creek Trail have?
Some of 3512 Cripple Creek Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Cripple Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Cripple Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Cripple Creek Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 Cripple Creek Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3512 Cripple Creek Trail offer parking?
No, 3512 Cripple Creek Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3512 Cripple Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Cripple Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Cripple Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 3512 Cripple Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3512 Cripple Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 3512 Cripple Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Cripple Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 Cripple Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University