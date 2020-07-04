3512 Cripple Creek Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient location, 4 bedrooms, open living space, large yard - renovated about 2 years ago with tiles in bathroom and kitchen areas, brand new appliances, laminate floors for living areas and brand new carpet being installed to bedrooms. Located in highly sought after Northwest ISD, and conveniently close to Alta Vista Rd and Alliance Gateway. This property is open plan with plenty of light, master bedroom has 2 big closets. Written Applications only, please use TAR Application Form, Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet deposit is $250 to $300 per pet depending on size. Application Fees can be paid by Zelle, CashApp, Venmo, PayPal.