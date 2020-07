Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home! Excellent floorplan, split master suite with large bath with garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and huge closet. There is an office just off the entry and a formal dining, Large kitchen with island and it is open to the family room which has a stone fireplace. Large master suite with great storage. Covered patio, new fence.