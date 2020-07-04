3501 Valley Vista Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE TO MOVE-IN NOW! Newer construction Townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Beautiful Wood like floors in living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen features dark cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Large pantry and laundry room off kitchen. Half bathroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms, closets and bathrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Private patio off dining area. Water, Sewer & Trash included in lease price.
FEATURES:
2 bedrooms
2.5 Baths
1300 +- Sq. Ft
Stainless Kitchen App
Refrigerator; WasherDryer Included
Large Pantry
Community Parking
Water, Trash & Sewer Included
Private Fenced Patio Area
Pet Friendly