Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:29 AM

3501 Valley Vista Drive

3501 Valley Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Valley Vista Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76053

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE TO MOVE-IN NOW! Newer construction Townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Beautiful Wood like floors in living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen features dark cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Large pantry and laundry room off kitchen. Half bathroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms, closets and bathrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Private patio off dining area. Water, Sewer & Trash included in lease price.

FEATURES:
2 bedrooms
2.5 Baths
1300 +- Sq. Ft
Stainless Kitchen App
Refrigerator; WasherDryer Included
Large Pantry
Community Parking
Water, Trash & Sewer Included
Private Fenced Patio Area
Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Valley Vista Drive have any available units?
3501 Valley Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Valley Vista Drive have?
Some of 3501 Valley Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Valley Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Valley Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Valley Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Valley Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Valley Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Valley Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 3501 Valley Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 Valley Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Valley Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 3501 Valley Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Valley Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 3501 Valley Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Valley Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Valley Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

