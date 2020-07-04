3501 Valley Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE TO MOVE-IN NOW! Newer construction Townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Beautiful Wood like floors in living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen features dark cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Large pantry and laundry room off kitchen. Half bathroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms, closets and bathrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Private patio off dining area. Water, Sewer & Trash included in lease price.



FEATURES:

2 bedrooms

2.5 Baths

1300 +- Sq. Ft

Stainless Kitchen App

Refrigerator; WasherDryer Included

Large Pantry

Community Parking

Water, Trash & Sewer Included

Private Fenced Patio Area

Pet Friendly