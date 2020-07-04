3500 Corto Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 bathroom house for rent in Fort Worth - Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 bathroom house for rent in Fort Worth. 1466 Sq ft. Updated kitchen fully equipped with Stainless Steel Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Rooms are very spacious with plenty of closet space. The yard is HUGE. Patio with built-in grill and fire pit - perfect for entertaining your guests. Located very close to TCU.



Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.



Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



(RLNE5046948)