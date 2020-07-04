All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:15 AM

3500 Corto Ave

3500 Corto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Corto Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 bathroom house for rent in Fort Worth - Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 bathroom house for rent in Fort Worth. 1466 Sq ft. Updated kitchen fully equipped with Stainless Steel Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Rooms are very spacious with plenty of closet space. The yard is HUGE. Patio with built-in grill and fire pit - perfect for entertaining your guests. Located very close to TCU.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

(RLNE5046948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Corto Ave have any available units?
3500 Corto Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Corto Ave have?
Some of 3500 Corto Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Corto Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Corto Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Corto Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Corto Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Corto Ave offer parking?
No, 3500 Corto Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Corto Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Corto Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Corto Ave have a pool?
No, 3500 Corto Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Corto Ave have accessible units?
No, 3500 Corto Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Corto Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Corto Ave has units with dishwashers.

