Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3458 Ruidosa Trail - Don't miss out on this great 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in West Fort Worth. This home has a great location and a great price! It features an open concept living/dining area and also has a large, pet friendly backyard. This quiet neighborhood is perfect for anyone. See it today!



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid.



(RLNE5716826)