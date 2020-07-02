All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:37 PM

3437 Wharton Drive

3437 Wharton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3437 Wharton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well maintained and move in ready home located in southwest FW area. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage features laminate wood flooring through the spacious living, dining and kitchen areas. Barn door opens into large utility room with abundant built in cabinets and storage through out the home. Great backyard with uncovered patio and storage shed. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, and easy access to I-20 and I-35W. Proof of renters insurance required. Pets considered on a case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 Wharton Drive have any available units?
3437 Wharton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3437 Wharton Drive have?
Some of 3437 Wharton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3437 Wharton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3437 Wharton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 Wharton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3437 Wharton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3437 Wharton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3437 Wharton Drive offers parking.
Does 3437 Wharton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 Wharton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 Wharton Drive have a pool?
No, 3437 Wharton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3437 Wharton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3437 Wharton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 Wharton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3437 Wharton Drive has units with dishwashers.

