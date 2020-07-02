3437 Wharton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well maintained and move in ready home located in southwest FW area. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage features laminate wood flooring through the spacious living, dining and kitchen areas. Barn door opens into large utility room with abundant built in cabinets and storage through out the home. Great backyard with uncovered patio and storage shed. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, and easy access to I-20 and I-35W. Proof of renters insurance required. Pets considered on a case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.