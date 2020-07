Amenities

TCU STUDENTS: We have opened up pre-leasing for Summer of 2020 now! Gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath units like this one available on S University, just minutes from campus. Walking distance to the restaurants, bars and shopping on Blue Bonnet circle. Unites well have a great layout with a living space, two big bedrooms, and comes equipped with refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Washer & dryer are on site. Please reach out to schedule a showing.