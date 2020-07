Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Rehabbed in Fort Worth. Don’t miss seeing this charming 4 bedroom, 1 bath home in Fort Worth. New paint and carpet. Central Heat and AC and ceiling fans. Over 1,200sf. Large living area, dining room and bedrooms. Lots of Parking! Big back yard. 2 blocks to Texas Wesleyan University. 1 Block to Foodland. Just off I30. $1,100 Deposit. Small pets okay with additional $300 deposit.