Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3412 Furlong Way

3412 Furlong Way · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Furlong Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Saratoga

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in a well desired neighborhood! This house has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, large open floor plan. All rooms except the media room are downstairs. Living space with fireplace, carpet, ceramic tile, master bath with separate vanities, separate shower, walk in closets.You are going to love this spacious kitchen that features granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. Dont miss out!

Rental Terms

Rent: $2,095
Application Fee: $60
Security Deposit: $2,000
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Furlong Way have any available units?
3412 Furlong Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Furlong Way have?
Some of 3412 Furlong Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Furlong Way currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Furlong Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Furlong Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 Furlong Way is pet friendly.
Does 3412 Furlong Way offer parking?
No, 3412 Furlong Way does not offer parking.
Does 3412 Furlong Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Furlong Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Furlong Way have a pool?
No, 3412 Furlong Way does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Furlong Way have accessible units?
No, 3412 Furlong Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Furlong Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Furlong Way does not have units with dishwashers.

