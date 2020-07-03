3412 Furlong Way

Amenities
Gorgeous home in a well desired neighborhood! This house has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, large open floor plan. All rooms except the media room are downstairs. Living space with fireplace, carpet, ceramic tile, master bath with separate vanities, separate shower, walk in closets.You are going to love this spacious kitchen that features granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. Dont miss out!
Rental Terms
Rent: $2,095
Application Fee: $60
Security Deposit: $2,000
Available Now
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed