3401 Monticello Park Place
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:34 AM

3401 Monticello Park Place

3401 Monticello Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Monticello Park Place, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful remodeled condo in the art district- 76107- No charge for Dec 2019 - Beautifully remodeled, updated 2 bed, 2 bath gated condo in the heart of the cultural district. Just a few minutes from dinning, shopping, entertainment, nightlife, world renowned art galleries and Downtown Fort Worth. Equipped with all new appliances, faucets, and fixtures, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, fridge, washer & dryer included covered parking space, and large private balcony overlooking the pool.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3562073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Monticello Park Place have any available units?
3401 Monticello Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Monticello Park Place have?
Some of 3401 Monticello Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Monticello Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Monticello Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Monticello Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Monticello Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3401 Monticello Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Monticello Park Place offers parking.
Does 3401 Monticello Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 Monticello Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Monticello Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 3401 Monticello Park Place has a pool.
Does 3401 Monticello Park Place have accessible units?
No, 3401 Monticello Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Monticello Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 Monticello Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.

