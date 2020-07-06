3401 Monticello Park Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Beautiful remodeled condo in the art district- 76107- No charge for Dec 2019 - Beautifully remodeled, updated 2 bed, 2 bath gated condo in the heart of the cultural district. Just a few minutes from dinning, shopping, entertainment, nightlife, world renowned art galleries and Downtown Fort Worth. Equipped with all new appliances, faucets, and fixtures, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, fridge, washer & dryer included covered parking space, and large private balcony overlooking the pool.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3562073)