3326 S University Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

3326 S University Drive

3326 S University Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3326 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Walk to TCU campus, Mellow Mushroom and Fred's Texas from this spacious three bedroom duplex on University Drive. Wood flooring, a decorative fireplace and updated kitchen makes this unit a perfect place to live and entertain friends. The master bedroom is a spacious private retreat on the second level of this duplex and would also make a great yoga room or hang out area. A washer and dryer in unit means no more trips to the laundromat and off street parking means no more searching for a place to park. Available now so don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 S University Drive have any available units?
3326 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3326 S University Drive have?
Some of 3326 S University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3326 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3326 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3326 S University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3326 S University Drive offers parking.
Does 3326 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3326 S University Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3326 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3326 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3326 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.

