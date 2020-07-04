3326 S University Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated yoga

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking yoga

Walk to TCU campus, Mellow Mushroom and Fred's Texas from this spacious three bedroom duplex on University Drive. Wood flooring, a decorative fireplace and updated kitchen makes this unit a perfect place to live and entertain friends. The master bedroom is a spacious private retreat on the second level of this duplex and would also make a great yoga room or hang out area. A washer and dryer in unit means no more trips to the laundromat and off street parking means no more searching for a place to park. Available now so don't wait!