3326 S University Drive

Amenities
Walk to TCU campus, Mellow Mushroom and Fred's Texas from this spacious three bedroom duplex on University Drive. Wood flooring, a decorative fireplace and updated kitchen makes this unit a perfect place to live and entertain friends. The master bedroom is a spacious private retreat on the second level of this duplex and would also make a great yoga room or hang out area. A washer and dryer in unit means no more trips to the laundromat and off street parking means no more searching for a place to park. Available now so don't wait!