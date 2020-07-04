All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:15 AM

3320 S University Drive

3320 South University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3320 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
key fob access
new construction
Great Location Near TCU! Walking Distance to Campus. Luxury Living. Come and be the First to Live in this Gorgeous Residence. Built in 2019 & Ready for Move In August 2019. Fully Furnished Rooms with Onsite Laundry Room. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Appliances & Ice Maker. Dining Room. Fully Furnished Living Room with TV. Each Private Bedroom with Keyless Entry comes with a Queen Bed, Nightstand, Desk with Lamp & TV. Lawn Care & Bi-Monthly Housekeeping are Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 S University Drive have any available units?
3320 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 S University Drive have?
Some of 3320 S University Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3320 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3320 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3320 S University Drive offer parking?
No, 3320 S University Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3320 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 S University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3320 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3320 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3320 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.

