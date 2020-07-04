3320 S University Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction stainless steel key fob access

Great Location Near TCU! Walking Distance to Campus. Luxury Living. Come and be the First to Live in this Gorgeous Residence. Built in 2019 & Ready for Move In August 2019. Fully Furnished Rooms with Onsite Laundry Room. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Appliances & Ice Maker. Dining Room. Fully Furnished Living Room with TV. Each Private Bedroom with Keyless Entry comes with a Queen Bed, Nightstand, Desk with Lamp & TV. Lawn Care & Bi-Monthly Housekeeping are Included.