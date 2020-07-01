All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3313 S Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3313 S Meadow Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

3313 S Meadow Drive

3313 South Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3313 South Meadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3313 is avail for lease. Nice and clean 2-1- duplex with updates. Approx 1021 sq ft. Fenced yard. Close to schools, shopping and freeways. Duplex has side patio and some yard for pets. Landlord is not accepting housing vouchers at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 S Meadow Drive have any available units?
3313 S Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 S Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3313 S Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 S Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3313 S Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 S Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 S Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3313 S Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 3313 S Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3313 S Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 S Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 S Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 3313 S Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3313 S Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3313 S Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 S Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 S Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University