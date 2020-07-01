3313 is avail for lease. Nice and clean 2-1- duplex with updates. Approx 1021 sq ft. Fenced yard. Close to schools, shopping and freeways. Duplex has side patio and some yard for pets. Landlord is not accepting housing vouchers at this time.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3313 S Meadow Drive have any available units?
3313 S Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 S Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3313 S Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 S Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3313 S Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 S Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 S Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3313 S Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 3313 S Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3313 S Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 S Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 S Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 3313 S Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3313 S Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3313 S Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 S Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 S Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
