Fort Worth, TX
3304 Kelvin Avenue
Last updated June 10 2019 at 5:56 PM

3304 Kelvin Avenue

3304 Kelvin Avenue · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

3304 Kelvin Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
Spacious duplex in Fort Worth boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Highlights include wood-like flooring in common areas, fireplace and ceiling fans. Great fenced backyard with patio - perfect for relaxing! Located in Fort Worth ISD, this home is near entertainment, dining, and shopping. Make this your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available 5/6/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Kelvin Avenue have any available units?
3304 Kelvin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3304 Kelvin Avenue have?
Some of 3304 Kelvin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Kelvin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Kelvin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Kelvin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3304 Kelvin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3304 Kelvin Avenue offer parking?
No, 3304 Kelvin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3304 Kelvin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Kelvin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Kelvin Avenue have a pool?
No, 3304 Kelvin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Kelvin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3304 Kelvin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Kelvin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 Kelvin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

