3304 Kelvin Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious duplex in Fort Worth boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Highlights include wood-like flooring in common areas, fireplace and ceiling fans. Great fenced backyard with patio - perfect for relaxing! Located in Fort Worth ISD, this home is near entertainment, dining, and shopping. Make this your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available 5/6/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.