3248 W.7th St
3248 W.7th St

3248 W 7th St · No Longer Available
Location

3248 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Rent:$1917
As with the different shades of The Cathedral, the Monet will truly leave a lasting impression as did Claude Monet, who was famous for the paintings, Water Lilies and Sunrise. The Monet, available with magnificent views of Fort Worths finest museums or Vue Du Musees Resort-Style Pool, will allow you to see Museum Place Living in a different light. With a unique quadrilateral design, the Monet features a 23 wall in the living/dining room, capable of holding your finest piece of artwork... or create your own masterpiece from the window seat in your bedroom suite. Stainless Steel Appliances, Impala Black Granite Countertops, Designer Faux Wood Flooring and an oversized tub are just a few perks of this excellent design...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3248 W.7th St have any available units?
3248 W.7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3248 W.7th St have?
Some of 3248 W.7th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 W.7th St currently offering any rent specials?
3248 W.7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 W.7th St pet-friendly?
No, 3248 W.7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3248 W.7th St offer parking?
No, 3248 W.7th St does not offer parking.
Does 3248 W.7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3248 W.7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 W.7th St have a pool?
Yes, 3248 W.7th St has a pool.
Does 3248 W.7th St have accessible units?
No, 3248 W.7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 W.7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3248 W.7th St does not have units with dishwashers.

