3248 W.7th St

Rent:$1917

As with the different shades of The Cathedral, the Monet will truly leave a lasting impression as did Claude Monet, who was famous for the paintings, Water Lilies and Sunrise. The Monet, available with magnificent views of Fort Worths finest museums or Vue Du Musees Resort-Style Pool, will allow you to see Museum Place Living in a different light. With a unique quadrilateral design, the Monet features a 23 wall in the living/dining room, capable of holding your finest piece of artwork... or create your own masterpiece from the window seat in your bedroom suite. Stainless Steel Appliances, Impala Black Granite Countertops, Designer Faux Wood Flooring and an oversized tub are just a few perks of this excellent design...