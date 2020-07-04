3248 Bigham Boulevard

Amenities

Gorgeously remodeled home on nearly half an acre for rent in Ridglea Hills! This three bedroom house has been meticulously updated inside and out. Community driven layout with the open concept kitchen that opens into the living room and large sunroom and backyard for hosting lots of people. With the hardwoods all throughout, new appliances, new granite countertops and fresh paint, this house is ready for move in. Comes with 2 car garage, automatic entry gate, exterior storage building and sunroom that could be used as a reading area, flower arboretum, or even parking with the glass garage door.