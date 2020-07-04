All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:39 AM

3248 Bigham Boulevard

3248 Bigham Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3248 Bigham Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeously remodeled home on nearly half an acre for rent in Ridglea Hills! This three bedroom house has been meticulously updated inside and out. Community driven layout with the open concept kitchen that opens into the living room and large sunroom and backyard for hosting lots of people. With the hardwoods all throughout, new appliances, new granite countertops and fresh paint, this house is ready for move in. Comes with 2 car garage, automatic entry gate, exterior storage building and sunroom that could be used as a reading area, flower arboretum, or even parking with the glass garage door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3248 Bigham Boulevard have any available units?
3248 Bigham Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3248 Bigham Boulevard have?
Some of 3248 Bigham Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 Bigham Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3248 Bigham Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 Bigham Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3248 Bigham Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3248 Bigham Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3248 Bigham Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3248 Bigham Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3248 Bigham Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 Bigham Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3248 Bigham Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3248 Bigham Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3248 Bigham Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 Bigham Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3248 Bigham Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

