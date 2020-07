3220 Crofton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

SPARKLING CLEAN 4 BEDROOM HOME. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. FRESH PAINT INSIDE. NEWLY INSTALLED TILE FLOORS IN FAMILY ROOM AND HALLWAY. FABULOUS OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH WITH MASSIVE KITCHEN INCLUDES GLEAMING BLACK APPLIANCES, CHAIR HEIGHT BREAKFASTBAR, 42 INCH CABINETS, NEW FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER, BREAKFAST NOOK. KITCHEN OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM AND SECOND DINING. MASTER WITH ENSUITE FEATURES 2 SINK VANITY, TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. SECONDARY BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HIGHWAYS AND SCHOOLS. *1 PET DOG OR CAT IS ALLOWED*