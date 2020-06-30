3216 Mccart Avenue

Amenities

Charming cottage within walking distance to TCU! 10 minutes to Sundance square and west 7th. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Comes with washer, dryer, microwave and fridge. It has a wonderful backyard with a greenhouse for gardening and or storage! Landlord will have yard service provided, tenant responsible for bills. Original hardwood floors and adorable updates throughout! Brand new 3rd bedroom with a 2nd bathroom added recently and placed back on market for rent. Agent is related to Landlord.