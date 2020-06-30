All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:54 PM

3216 Mccart Avenue

3216 Mccart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3216 Mccart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Byers Mccart

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming cottage within walking distance to TCU! 10 minutes to Sundance square and west 7th. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Comes with washer, dryer, microwave and fridge. It has a wonderful backyard with a greenhouse for gardening and or storage! Landlord will have yard service provided, tenant responsible for bills. Original hardwood floors and adorable updates throughout! Brand new 3rd bedroom with a 2nd bathroom added recently and placed back on market for rent. Agent is related to Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Mccart Avenue have any available units?
3216 Mccart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 Mccart Avenue have?
Some of 3216 Mccart Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Mccart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Mccart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Mccart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Mccart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3216 Mccart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3216 Mccart Avenue offers parking.
Does 3216 Mccart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3216 Mccart Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Mccart Avenue have a pool?
No, 3216 Mccart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3216 Mccart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3216 Mccart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Mccart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 Mccart Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

