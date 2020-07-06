3205 Carverly Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Home for lease in Fort Worth - Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Home for lease in Fort Worth. Built in 2005. 1349 sq ft. Open floor plan. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with Electric Range, Dishwasher and Vent Mechanism. Rooms are very spacious with plenty of closet space. Big windows with lots of natural light. High ceilings. 2 car garage. This property have a large backyard - perfect for family entertainment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4757059)