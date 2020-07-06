All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3205 Carverly Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3205 Carverly Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3205 Carverly Ave

3205 Carverly Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3205 Carverly Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Parkside

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Home for lease in Fort Worth - Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Home for lease in Fort Worth. Built in 2005. 1349 sq ft. Open floor plan. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with Electric Range, Dishwasher and Vent Mechanism. Rooms are very spacious with plenty of closet space. Big windows with lots of natural light. High ceilings. 2 car garage. This property have a large backyard - perfect for family entertainment.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4757059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Carverly Ave have any available units?
3205 Carverly Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Carverly Ave have?
Some of 3205 Carverly Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Carverly Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Carverly Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Carverly Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3205 Carverly Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3205 Carverly Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Carverly Ave offers parking.
Does 3205 Carverly Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Carverly Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Carverly Ave have a pool?
No, 3205 Carverly Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Carverly Ave have accessible units?
No, 3205 Carverly Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Carverly Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 Carverly Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University