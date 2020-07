Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom walking distance to TCU! This property includes all appliances and yard work. Original hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of natural light in each spacious bedroom. Washer and dryer included.

Property is available for June move in at the price of $2,100.