316 Athenia Dr

River District Trinity Trails home with garage for rent



This spacious home is located in the Trinity River District, right by the luxurious River Heights development. If you already enjoy the Trinity Trail, then you know how much fun it can be to live close to the best recreation area that Fort Worth has to offer. If you happen to have a 4 legged friend, it gets even better. Miles of scenic trails will be just a few steps from your front door. This neighborhood is transforming every day, with new restaurants, shopping, and health options under development. Speaking of 4 legged friends, friendly dogs and cats are very welcome here. They're sure to enjoy the shaded back yard. The mature trees are a huge help with the hot Texas summers. Even better, you're only minutes away from the West 7th area, which seems to be adding dining, shopping, and entertainment choices daily. You're only a few more minutes away from Downtown and Sundance Square. Will Rogers Memorial Complex and the Stockyards are also very close.



The central location isn't the only benefit to this wonderful property. You'll find great value compared to properties in other West side neighborhoods. It is family ready, with washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and central heat and air. There are 2 living areas that will be fantastic for entertaining and relaxing with friends and family. There is also a garage to protect your car from that springtime hail. Additionally, there is a spacious metal storage building for all of your extra stuff. A washer and dryer can be included at a small extra cost if needed. This magnificent house is available now. Short term rentals as short as 3 months will be considered with a small surcharge.



