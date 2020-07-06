All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
316 Athenia Dr
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:19 PM

316 Athenia Dr

316 Athenia Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

316 Athenia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Riverbend Trinity Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
River District Trinity Trails home with garage for rent

This spacious home is located in the Trinity River District, right by the luxurious River Heights development. If you already enjoy the Trinity Trail, then you know how much fun it can be to live close to the best recreation area that Fort Worth has to offer. If you happen to have a 4 legged friend, it gets even better. Miles of scenic trails will be just a few steps from your front door. This neighborhood is transforming every day, with new restaurants, shopping, and health options under development. Speaking of 4 legged friends, friendly dogs and cats are very welcome here. They're sure to enjoy the shaded back yard. The mature trees are a huge help with the hot Texas summers. Even better, you're only minutes away from the West 7th area, which seems to be adding dining, shopping, and entertainment choices daily. You're only a few more minutes away from Downtown and Sundance Square. Will Rogers Memorial Complex and the Stockyards are also very close.

The central location isn't the only benefit to this wonderful property. You'll find great value compared to properties in other West side neighborhoods. It is family ready, with washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and central heat and air. There are 2 living areas that will be fantastic for entertaining and relaxing with friends and family. There is also a garage to protect your car from that springtime hail. Additionally, there is a spacious metal storage building for all of your extra stuff. A washer and dryer can be included at a small extra cost if needed. This magnificent house is available now. Short term rentals as short as 3 months will be considered with a small surcharge.

(RLNE2580754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Athenia Dr have any available units?
316 Athenia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Athenia Dr have?
Some of 316 Athenia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Athenia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
316 Athenia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Athenia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Athenia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 316 Athenia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 316 Athenia Dr offers parking.
Does 316 Athenia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Athenia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Athenia Dr have a pool?
No, 316 Athenia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 316 Athenia Dr have accessible units?
No, 316 Athenia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Athenia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Athenia Dr has units with dishwashers.

