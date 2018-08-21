All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3142 Lubbock Avenue

3142 Lubbock Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3142 Lubbock Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Charming 4-2 located one block South of TCU campus. Close enough to walk or bike. Original hardwood floors. Recently updated bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchen. Bedrooms have ceiling fans, window treatments and carpet, with large closets. Rental income includes monitored alarm system and pest control quarterly. Kitchen and bathroom have granite countertops and large showers with plenty of storage. Eat-in kitchen, bar area and large family room. Outdoor patio includes grill area and large fire pit, great for entertaining. This charming home has tons of original character remaining throughout with the modern amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 Lubbock Avenue have any available units?
3142 Lubbock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 Lubbock Avenue have?
Some of 3142 Lubbock Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 Lubbock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3142 Lubbock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 Lubbock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3142 Lubbock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3142 Lubbock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3142 Lubbock Avenue offers parking.
Does 3142 Lubbock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 Lubbock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 Lubbock Avenue have a pool?
No, 3142 Lubbock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3142 Lubbock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3142 Lubbock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 Lubbock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3142 Lubbock Avenue has units with dishwashers.

