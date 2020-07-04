All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 5 2019 at 1:09 AM

3133 Lubbock Ave

3133 Lubbock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3133 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2020

Fabulous single family house 1 block from campus. Master downstairs with stained concrete floors, dual shower heads and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms and game room, with acacia walnut hand scraped wood floors. All baths provide separate vanities, jacuzzi tubs. Large walk in closets in every room. Large island kitchen with breakfast bar, wine bar, decorative lighting, gas range, separate refrigerator/freezer and dual dishwashers.
Lawn care is provided.
FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, full size washer & dryer, walk in closets, pergola, 2 car garage, 4 car driveway, security system, sprinkler system.

See more properties @ weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3133 Lubbock Ave have any available units?
3133 Lubbock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3133 Lubbock Ave have?
Some of 3133 Lubbock Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3133 Lubbock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3133 Lubbock Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3133 Lubbock Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3133 Lubbock Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3133 Lubbock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3133 Lubbock Ave offers parking.
Does 3133 Lubbock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3133 Lubbock Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3133 Lubbock Ave have a pool?
No, 3133 Lubbock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3133 Lubbock Ave have accessible units?
No, 3133 Lubbock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3133 Lubbock Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3133 Lubbock Ave has units with dishwashers.

