3132 Odessa Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Classic TCU Charmer - All the modern conveniences can be found in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. The updated kitchen has beautiful cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and a Viking gas range. Both bathrooms have been remodeled - the master has a huge walk in closet. The beautiful hard wood floors add to the charm. A heated and cooled sun porch makes a great 2nd living area. Above the large 2 car garage is a finished out bonus area perfect for an exercise room. Automatic gate. Sprinkler system. Yard care included. Convenient location to TCU, Paschal High School and Tanglewood Elementary.



(RLNE2455465)