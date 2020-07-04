All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3132 Odessa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3132 Odessa Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

3132 Odessa Ave

3132 Odessa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3132 Odessa Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Classic TCU Charmer - All the modern conveniences can be found in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. The updated kitchen has beautiful cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and a Viking gas range. Both bathrooms have been remodeled - the master has a huge walk in closet. The beautiful hard wood floors add to the charm. A heated and cooled sun porch makes a great 2nd living area. Above the large 2 car garage is a finished out bonus area perfect for an exercise room. Automatic gate. Sprinkler system. Yard care included. Convenient location to TCU, Paschal High School and Tanglewood Elementary.

(RLNE2455465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Odessa Ave have any available units?
3132 Odessa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 Odessa Ave have?
Some of 3132 Odessa Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Odessa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Odessa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Odessa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3132 Odessa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3132 Odessa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3132 Odessa Ave offers parking.
Does 3132 Odessa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 Odessa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Odessa Ave have a pool?
No, 3132 Odessa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Odessa Ave have accessible units?
No, 3132 Odessa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Odessa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3132 Odessa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University