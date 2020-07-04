All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 5 2019 at 1:09 AM

3122 Rogers

3122 Rogers Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3122 Rogers Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE: JUNE 5, 2019. DISCOUNTED RENT OF $4,000/MO IS LIMITED TO THE 2019 SCHOOL YEAR
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 FOR $4500/MONTH

DESCRIPTION: Fabulous downstairs duplex 1 block from TCU. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature stained concrete floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub. Lawn care provided.
FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, full size washer & dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, security system, 2 covered parking spots, 1 partially covered parking spot.
See more properties @ weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 Rogers have any available units?
3122 Rogers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3122 Rogers have?
Some of 3122 Rogers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 Rogers currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Rogers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Rogers pet-friendly?
No, 3122 Rogers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3122 Rogers offer parking?
Yes, 3122 Rogers offers parking.
Does 3122 Rogers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3122 Rogers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Rogers have a pool?
No, 3122 Rogers does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Rogers have accessible units?
No, 3122 Rogers does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Rogers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3122 Rogers has units with dishwashers.

