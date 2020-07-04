3122 Rogers

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

AVAILABLE: JUNE 5, 2019. DISCOUNTED RENT OF $4,000/MO IS LIMITED TO THE 2019 SCHOOL YEAR

AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 FOR $4500/MONTH



DESCRIPTION: Fabulous downstairs duplex 1 block from TCU. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature stained concrete floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub. Lawn care provided.

FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, high speed internet, cable ready, 2 dishwashers, microwave, range, refrigerator, full size washer & dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, security system, 2 covered parking spots, 1 partially covered parking spot.

