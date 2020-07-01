3120 Odessa Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Only 1 block from TCU! Fantastic craftsman bungalow that features Large rooms, beautifully updated both in design and systems. A chefs kitchen with stainless appliances and slate floors, gorgeous hardwoods ,period bath with hex tile, wainscoting and oversized marble shower. Nice multi level deck off kitchen for outdoor entertaining in an oversized tree shaded , park like yard. Great colors, style and window treatments throughout. All Appliances included except washer,dryer. Available Summer 2019 only!