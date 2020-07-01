All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:05 AM

Location

3120 Odessa Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Only 1 block from TCU! Fantastic craftsman bungalow that features Large rooms, beautifully updated both in design and systems. A chefs kitchen with stainless appliances and slate floors, gorgeous hardwoods ,period bath with hex tile, wainscoting and oversized marble shower. Nice multi level deck off kitchen for outdoor entertaining in an oversized tree shaded , park like yard. Great colors, style and window treatments throughout. All Appliances included except washer,dryer. Available Summer 2019 only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Odessa Avenue have any available units?
3120 Odessa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 Odessa Avenue have?
Some of 3120 Odessa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Odessa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Odessa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Odessa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Odessa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3120 Odessa Avenue offer parking?
No, 3120 Odessa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3120 Odessa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 Odessa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Odessa Avenue have a pool?
No, 3120 Odessa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Odessa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3120 Odessa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Odessa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Odessa Avenue has units with dishwashers.

