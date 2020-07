Amenities

Cozy 2 bedroom home minutes away from Downtown Fort Worth. Home has been updated with new windows, plumbing faucets, Light fixtures. New exterior, and interior paint. Brand new HVAC system!!! Original Hardwood floors in the living area and bedrooms. Tile and granite in the kitchen. Stove and Refrigerator included. Application and Good tenant screening required.