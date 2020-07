Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Less than a block from Tanglewood Elementary!! - You will want to see this great Overton Park-Tanglewood area duplex for lease! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath within walking distance of Tanglewood Elementary and across the street from Overton Park. Great side yard for playing, entertaining, and just enjoying the outdoors! High ceilings make this already spacious home feel even larger!



(RLNE4975362)