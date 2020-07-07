All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 9 2020 at 3:19 AM

3101 Sondra Drive

3101 Sondra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3101 Sondra Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautifully crafted 1-1 Condo in the Fort worth area. Located in the center of the complex near the pool area on the bottom floor. With hard floors in the living, kitchen, and dining spot. Carpet in the master bedroom. The home comes with a fireplace and a large mirror wall stove top; lager refrigerator, washing machine and dry included; no need to buy appliances. No water bill; no gas bill.
Pay electric bill only . Reserved parking spot in front of condo. Located very close to plenty of shopping, parks and schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Sondra Drive have any available units?
3101 Sondra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Sondra Drive have?
Some of 3101 Sondra Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Sondra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Sondra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Sondra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Sondra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3101 Sondra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Sondra Drive offers parking.
Does 3101 Sondra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Sondra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Sondra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3101 Sondra Drive has a pool.
Does 3101 Sondra Drive have accessible units?
No, 3101 Sondra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Sondra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 Sondra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

