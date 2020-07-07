3101 Sondra Drive

Amenities

This beautifully crafted 1-1 Condo in the Fort worth area. Located in the center of the complex near the pool area on the bottom floor. With hard floors in the living, kitchen, and dining spot. Carpet in the master bedroom. The home comes with a fireplace and a large mirror wall stove top; lager refrigerator, washing machine and dry included; no need to buy appliances. No water bill; no gas bill.

Pay electric bill only . Reserved parking spot in front of condo. Located very close to plenty of shopping, parks and schools!