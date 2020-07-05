309 Wood Rose Dr

Amenities
Fort Worth like new 3/2/2 with backyard - Property Id: 102292
This pristine 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in the Woodrose Addition of Fort Worth will be available 3/10/19. Open house Friday night from 5P-6:30P and Saturday 12P-5P. The home is freshly painted, fenced back yard, attached garage with door opener, ceiling fans, and window treatments throughout. New granite counter tops being installed week of 3/3/19.
