309 Wood Rose Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 Wood Rose Dr

309 Wood Rose Dr · No Longer Available
Location

309 Wood Rose Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Woodrose

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Fort Worth like new 3/2/2 with backyard - Property Id: 102292

This pristine 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in the Woodrose Addition of Fort Worth will be available 3/10/19. Open house Friday night from 5P-6:30P and Saturday 12P-5P. The home is freshly painted, fenced back yard, attached garage with door opener, ceiling fans, and window treatments throughout. New granite counter tops being installed week of 3/3/19.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102292
Property Id 102292

(RLNE4731044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

