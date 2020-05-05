308 High Desert Drive

Amenities

5 bedroom, 3 Bath in Bar C Ranch - This home is awesome. It has formal dining/living. Kitchen is spacious, it also has a butlers pantry, and breakfast nook. The living room area has high ceilings corner wood burning fireplace and is open to the kitchen area. Also downstairs is your master suite, lit is large with a walk in closet, garden tub and shower with dual sinks. This home also has another bedroom (mom-in-law suite) down stairs with a full bath located near by. Upstairs you have a game room, 3 nice size bedrooms, and another full bathroom. Located in Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD, with elementary and middle school near by. More pics coming soon.



(RLNE4782278)