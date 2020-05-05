All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 15 2019 at 11:50 AM

308 High Desert Drive

308 High Desert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

308 High Desert Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Bar Ranch

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
5 bedroom, 3 Bath in Bar C Ranch - This home is awesome. It has formal dining/living. Kitchen is spacious, it also has a butlers pantry, and breakfast nook. The living room area has high ceilings corner wood burning fireplace and is open to the kitchen area. Also downstairs is your master suite, lit is large with a walk in closet, garden tub and shower with dual sinks. This home also has another bedroom (mom-in-law suite) down stairs with a full bath located near by. Upstairs you have a game room, 3 nice size bedrooms, and another full bathroom. Located in Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD, with elementary and middle school near by. More pics coming soon.

(RLNE4782278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 High Desert Drive have any available units?
308 High Desert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 High Desert Drive have?
Some of 308 High Desert Drive's amenities include walk in closets, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 High Desert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 High Desert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 High Desert Drive pet-friendly?
No, 308 High Desert Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 308 High Desert Drive offer parking?
No, 308 High Desert Drive does not offer parking.
Does 308 High Desert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 High Desert Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 High Desert Drive have a pool?
No, 308 High Desert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 308 High Desert Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 High Desert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 High Desert Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 High Desert Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

