3024 Maple Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

FRESHLY PAINTED AND MOVE IN READY! NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT LIVING & BEDROOMS. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a GOLF COURSE community. Open concept living, dining and kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Covered patio and backyard is great for backyard BBQ's. Split bedroom floorplan. Master features walk in closet and separate shower and soaking tub. This updated home will not last long! Schedule today! Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.