Fort Worth, TX
3024 Maple Creek Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:07 AM

3024 Maple Creek Drive

3024 Maple Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3024 Maple Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FRESHLY PAINTED AND MOVE IN READY! NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT LIVING & BEDROOMS. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a GOLF COURSE community. Open concept living, dining and kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Covered patio and backyard is great for backyard BBQ's. Split bedroom floorplan. Master features walk in closet and separate shower and soaking tub. This updated home will not last long! Schedule today! Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Maple Creek Drive have any available units?
3024 Maple Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Maple Creek Drive have?
Some of 3024 Maple Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Maple Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Maple Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Maple Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3024 Maple Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3024 Maple Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Maple Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3024 Maple Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Maple Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Maple Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3024 Maple Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Maple Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3024 Maple Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Maple Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Maple Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

