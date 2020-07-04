3024 Hulen Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Tanglewood Townhouse - Updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath town home in the desirable Tanglewood Park. Engineered hardwoods are featured throughout the 1st floor and 2nd floor landing area. Built in bookshelves add bonus storage space. The spacious open living area features a wet bar and wood burning fireplace. The sun room looks out to the private outdoor patio area. Upstairs are 2 over-sized bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Each bathroom has been remodeled and refinished with marble counter tops and tile to create the perfect oasis. The chic wallpaper in the downstairs powder room will impress any critic. This property is just what you have been looking for to call home.



Click on the link below for the Virtual Tour

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pBGKgcLiFyA&mls=1



(RLNE5667874)