Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

A newly updated and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in Ft Worth is now available. This unit features lots of updates including durable wood-look flooring, granite counter tops, and a convenient location. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com