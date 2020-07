Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Wonderful spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in highly desirable Villages of Woodland Springs. This home has nice kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room and study or second living room. Neutral colors make it light and spacious. Great Keller schools. This home is move-in ready. Come and See! Application fee is $45.00p.p 18+