Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful Duplex with a two bedrooms and one full bath with bathtub, laminate in the bedrooms and huge walking closets, laundry room in the second bedroom and central air and central heat, perfect location, hwy 121 AND hwy 30 just 2 minutes from the apartment, 8 minutes from downtown and shops, store and restaurants just 3 minutes away.owner is also a Realtor in the state of Texas