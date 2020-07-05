Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3009 Northwest 29th Street.
Fort Worth, TX
3009 Northwest 29th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
3009 Northwest 29th Street
3009 Northwest 29th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
3009 Northwest 29th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 3009 Northwest 29th Street have any available units?
3009 Northwest 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3009 Northwest 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Northwest 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Northwest 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3009 Northwest 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3009 Northwest 29th Street offer parking?
No, 3009 Northwest 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3009 Northwest 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Northwest 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Northwest 29th Street have a pool?
No, 3009 Northwest 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Northwest 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 3009 Northwest 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Northwest 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Northwest 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 Northwest 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 Northwest 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
